Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.46% to Settle at $114.65 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery gained 52 cents per barrel, or 0.46% to $114.65 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.53 or 1.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 10.42% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 75.90% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 53.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.52% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.67%

--Year-to-date it is up $36.87 or 47.40%

