WTI
Delayed  -  03:42 2022-07-28 pm EDT
96.80 USD   -1.13%
03:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sputtering Slightly Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
03:49pWheat Rises Ahead of Hot Week -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:47pICE REVIEW : Canola Following Weather Market
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.49% to Settle at $107.14 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained 52 cents per barrel, or 0.49% to $107.14 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.74 or 2.62% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Off 16.28% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.38% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 40.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.28% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.66% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.36 or 37.75%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1520ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 107.2 Delayed Quote.34.36%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.16% 866.6393 Real-time Quote.30.71%
WTI -1.16% 96.798 Delayed Quote.26.76%
