Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.49% to Settle at $107.14 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained 52 cents per barrel, or 0.49% to $107.14 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.74 or 2.62% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Off 16.28% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.38% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 40.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.28% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.66% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.36 or 37.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

