Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.49% to Settle at $84.33 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained 41 cents per barrel, or 0.49% to $84.33 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.35 or 4.14% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 34.11% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.81% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Rose 6.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 42.27% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is up $6.55 or 8.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

