Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.51% to Settle at $100.54 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained 51 cents per barrel, or 0.51% to $100.54 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 21.44% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 54.25% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 38.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.17% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $22.76 or 29.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1509ET