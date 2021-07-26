Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.54% to Settle at $74.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained 40 cents per barrel, or 0.54% to $74.50 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $5.88 or 8.57% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Friday, June 5, 2020

--Largest five day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 5, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 3.45% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 98.88% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 71.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 45.82% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.00% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.84%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.70 or 43.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

07-26-21 1513ET