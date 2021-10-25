Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.54% to Settle at $85.99 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained 46 cents per barrel, or 0.54% to $85.99 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.38 or 1.63% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, when it settlementd at $86.29

--Up 129.55% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 112.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 68.31% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 41.13% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.19 or 66.00%

