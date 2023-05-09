Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 43 cents per barrel, or 0.56% to $77.44 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $5.11 or 7.06% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, April 6, 2023 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 37.34% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 7.06% from its 52-week low of $72.33 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 24.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.19% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.06% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.33 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 46.99% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is down $8.47 or 9.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1515ET