WTI
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.60% to Settle at $74.36 -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained 44 cents per barrel, or 0.60% to $74.36 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 3.63% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 98.51% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 78.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 45.55% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.10% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.56 or 43.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1519ET

03:23pDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Partially Recovers Tuesday as FOMC Meeting Approaches
MT
03:21pS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX : Canada Markets Summary
MT
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.60% to Settle at $74.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.47% to Settle at $2.1052 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.69% to Settle at $2.1738 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.38% to Settle at $70.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:49pOil Rises as U.S. Supply Remains Constrained as China Worries Remain
MT
02:39pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.27 to Expire at US$70.56 per Barrel. Novemb..
MT
02:30pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Energy Stocks Rise with Oil Prices
MT
01:36pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks claw back as markets calm after Evergrande-led slide
RE
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral