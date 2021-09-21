Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.60% to Settle at $74.36 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained 44 cents per barrel, or 0.60% to $74.36 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Off 3.63% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021
--Up 98.51% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 78.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.63% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021
--Up 45.55% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 49.10% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 1.88%
--Year-to-date it is up $22.56 or 43.55%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
