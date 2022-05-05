Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.69% to Settle at $110.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 76 cents per barrel, or 0.69% to $110.90 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.93 or 5.65% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 70.33% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 62.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 40.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.08% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $33.12 or 42.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1514ET