WTI
Delayed  -  05/05 03:19:09 pm EDT
107.55 USD   +0.32%
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.69% to Settle at $110.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.18% to Settle at $3.6587 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.71% to Settle at $4.0413 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.69% to Settle at $110.90 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 76 cents per barrel, or 0.69% to $110.90 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.93 or 5.65% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 70.33% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 62.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 40.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.08% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $33.12 or 42.58%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1514ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.50% 111.02 Delayed Quote.40.96%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.81% 944.9372 Real-time Quote.41.60%
WTI 0.33% 107.547 Delayed Quote.37.23%
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.42% to Settle at $108.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pWheat Higher as Market Mulls Indian Ban -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02:40pWTI Oil Rises on Europe's Move to Ban Russian Imports and Insurance for Shipments as OP..
MT
02:37pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.45; Settles at US$108.26 per Barrel
MT
02:28pConoco posts a five-fold profit leap, raises shareholder returns
RE
01:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tumble in Thursday Equity Selloff
MT
01:10pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
