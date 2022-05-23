Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/23 03:55:42 pm EDT
110.31 USD   +0.13%
03:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise Monday as Natural Gas Price Surges
MT
03:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:21pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.77% to Settle at $113.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.77% to Settle at $113.42 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 87 cents per barrel, or 0.77% to $113.42 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.31 or 3.95% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 11.38% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.01% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 65.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 43.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.36% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.64 or 45.82%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1520ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 113.19 Delayed Quote.44.68%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.72% 942.8096 Real-time Quote.41.41%
WTI 0.13% 110.31 Delayed Quote.44.84%
All news about WTI
03:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise Monday as Natural Gas Price Surges
MT
03:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:21pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.77% to Settle at $113.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.02% to Settle at $3.7977 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.79% to Settle at $3.7688 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.01% to Settle at $110.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:34pEquities Advance Midday While Treasuries Decline, JPMorgan Chase Lifts 2022 Outlook
MT
01:23pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tracking Higher with Gains in Natural Gas Prices
MT
01:12pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:04pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Advance While Treasuries Decline
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish