Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.77% to Settle at $113.42 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 87 cents per barrel, or 0.77% to $113.42 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $4.31 or 3.95% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 11.38% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.01% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 65.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 43.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.36% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.64 or 45.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

