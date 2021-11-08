Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.83% to Settle at $83.43 -- Data Talk

11/08/2021 | 03:15pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery gained 69 cents per barrel, or 0.83% to $83.43 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.89 or 3.59% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 3.44% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 96.77% from its 52-week low of $42.40 hit Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Rose 96.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 63.30% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.89% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13%

--Year-to-date it is up $31.63 or 61.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 1515ET

