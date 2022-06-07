Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.89% to Settle at $120.57 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery gained $1.06 per barrel, or 0.89% to $120.57 today

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Off 5.79% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 84.98% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 66.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 52.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 17.46% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $42.79 or 55.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

