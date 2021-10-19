Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.89% to Settle at $85.08 -- Data Talk

10/19/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained 75 cents per barrel, or 0.89% to $85.08 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, when it settlementd at $86.29

--Up 127.12% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 97.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 66.53% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 41.76% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.35%

--Year-to-date it is up $33.28 or 64.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-21 1517ET

