WTI
Delayed  -  05/20 03:54:39 pm EDT
110.56 USD   +1.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.90% This Week to Settle at $112.55 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained $1.00 per barrel, or 0.90% to $112.55 this week


--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 51.00 cents or 0.46%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.44 or 3.15% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 12.06% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 72.68% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 69.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.95% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.94%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.77 or 44.70%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1519ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.25% 112.9 Delayed Quote.42.93%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.15% 936.0862 Real-time Quote.41.19%
WTI 1.27% 110.563 Delayed Quote.43.34%
All news about WTI
04:04pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Fall on Friday
MT
03:42pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:34pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by 13 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.90% This Week to Settle at $112.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.05% This Week to Settle at $3.8370 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.64% This Week to Settle at $3.7391 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.48% This Week to Settle at $113.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pWTI Oil Edges Higher; Demand Remains Solid as China Eases Shanghai Lockdown, US Gasolin..
MT
02:42pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.39; Settles at US$110.28 per Barrel
MT
01:49pUS Stocks Decline, Driven by Consumer Discretionary Selloff
MT
More news
