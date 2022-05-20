Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.90% This Week to Settle at $112.55 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained $1.00 per barrel, or 0.90% to $112.55 this week
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 51.00 cents or 0.46%
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up $3.44 or 3.15% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 12.06% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 72.68% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Rose 69.40% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 42.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 22.95% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 2.94%
--Year-to-date it is up $34.77 or 44.70%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
