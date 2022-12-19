Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.96% to Settle at $79.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained 76 cents per barrel, or 0.96% to $79.80 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 37.65% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.58% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 11.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 45.37% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.59%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.02 or 2.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1519ET