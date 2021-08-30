Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.98% to Settle at $73.41 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained 71 cents per barrel, or 0.98% to $73.41 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.34 or 3.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 4.86% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 95.97% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 62.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 43.69% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.75% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.83%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.61 or 41.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1516ET