Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:18 2022-08-24 pm EDT
94.98 USD   +1.45%
03:22pDollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell
RE
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $101.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.51% to Settle at $2.8007 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $101.22 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $1.00 per barrel, or 1.00% to $101.22 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.74 or 4.91% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Off 20.91% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 46.97% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 40.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 28.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.44 or 30.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1511ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.19% 101.3 Delayed Quote.23.96%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.15% 853.7031 Real-time Quote.27.50%
WTI 1.43% 94.981 Delayed Quote.24.27%
All news about WTI
03:22pDollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell
RE
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $101.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.51% to Settle at $2.8007 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 24
MT
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.46% to Settle at $4.0132 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.23% to Settle at $94.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pExxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
02:53pOil Rises After a Report Shows a Big Drop in US Inventories Last Week
MT
02:35pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$1.15; Settles at US$94.89 per Barrel
MT
02:31pExclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral