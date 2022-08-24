Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $101.22 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery gained $1.00 per barrel, or 1.00% to $101.22 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.74 or 4.91% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Off 20.91% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 46.97% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 40.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 28.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.44 or 30.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

