Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $94.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained 93 cents per barrel, or 1.00% to $94.10 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Off 26.47% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.63% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 24.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.58% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.32 or 20.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1508ET