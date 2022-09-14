Advanced search
WTI
09/14/2022 | 03:05 pm EDT
88.37 USD   +0.90%
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $94.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.78% to Settle at $2.5245 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 4.59% to Settle at $3.3789 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $94.10 -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained 93 cents per barrel, or 1.00% to $94.10 today


--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Off 26.47% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.63% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 24.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.58% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.32 or 20.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1508ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 93.91 Delayed Quote.20.89%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.78% 792.5966 Real-time Quote.18.57%
WTI 0.83% 88.366 Delayed Quote.16.19%
