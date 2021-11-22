Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.03% to Settle at $79.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery gained 81 cents per barrel, or 1.03% to $79.70 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 73.04% from its 52-week low of $46.06 hit Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

--Rose 73.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.75% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 56.00% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 45.44% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.55%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.90 or 53.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-21 1508ET