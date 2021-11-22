Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.03% to Settle at $79.70 -- Data Talk

11/22/2021 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery gained 81 cents per barrel, or 1.03% to $79.70 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 73.04% from its 52-week low of $46.06 hit Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

--Rose 73.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.75% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 56.00% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 45.44% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.55%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.90 or 53.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-21 1508ET

All news about WTI
03:28pWall Street, U.S. Treasury yields gain on Powell nomination
RE
03:26pWall Street, U.S. Treasury yields gain on Powell nomination
RE
03:09pEU drafts plan to cut methane emissions from oil and gas industry
RE
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.03% to Settle at $79.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pOil prices settle up 1% on reports OPEC+ could reassess output
RE
03:04pWTI Crude Oil Ends Higher Following Reports the U.S. and Others to Release Supply From ..
MT
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.18% to Settle at $2.2602 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.40% to Settle at $2.3254 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.07% to Settle at $76.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pJanuary WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.81 to US$76.75 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish