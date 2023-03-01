Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.03% to Settle at $84.31 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May (new front month) delivery gained 86 cents per barrel, or 1.03% to $84.31 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.86 or 2.26% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 34.12% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.79% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 25.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.40% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 8.31% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 42.29% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $1.60 or 1.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

