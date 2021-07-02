Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.05% This Week to Settle at $76.17 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained 79 cents per barrel, or 1.05% to $76.17 this week

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up $9.73 or 14.64% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 5, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 33.00 cents or 0.44%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $1.49 or 2.00% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 16, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 14 of the past 17 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Off 0.01% from its 52-week high of $76.18 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up 103.34% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 77.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.01% from its 2021 settlement high of $76.18 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up 49.09% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.86% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $24.37 or 47.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1512ET