Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.06% to Settle at $69.35 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained 73 cents per barrel, or 1.06% to $69.35 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.12% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 85.13% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 56.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.12% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 35.74% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 52.53% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.69%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.55 or 33.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1506ET