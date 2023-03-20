Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.12% to Settle at $73.79 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained 82 cents per barrel, or 1.12% to $73.79 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 40.29% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 1.12% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 36.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.33% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 1.12% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 49.49% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 12.04%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.12 or 14.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

