Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.13% to Settle at $84.67 -- Data Talk

01/12/2022 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained 95 cents per barrel, or 1.13% to $84.67 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.80 or 4.70% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 2.00% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 54.65% from its 52-week low of $54.75 hit Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

--Rose 51.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.04% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.86%

--Year-to-date it is up $6.89 or 8.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1509ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.94% 84.52 Delayed Quote.3.98%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.37% 713.9413 Delayed Quote.4.66%
WTI 1.56% 82.522 Delayed Quote.4.24%
All news about WTI
03:42pDollar slumps as U.S. inflation surge comes in line with expectations
RE
03:35pICE REVIEW : Old Crop Remains Lower
DJ
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.13% to Settle at $84.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pCrude Inventories Decrease for Seventh Straight Week as Prices Gain on US Economy's Res..
MT
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.42% to Settle at $2.3908 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.19% to Settle at $2.5942 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.75% to Settle at $82.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pU.S. Energy Department awards fourth Strategic Petroleum Reserve exchange
RE
02:44pWTI Crude Oil Rises to a Two-Month High as Falling Inventories, Powell Remarks, Spur De..
MT
02:35pFebruary WTI Oil Contract Ends Up US$1.42; Settles at US$82.64 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral