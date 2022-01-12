Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.13% to Settle at $84.67 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained 95 cents per barrel, or 1.13% to $84.67 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.80 or 4.70% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 2.00% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 54.65% from its 52-week low of $54.75 hit Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

--Rose 51.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.04% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.86%

--Year-to-date it is up $6.89 or 8.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1509ET