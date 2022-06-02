Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.14% to Settle at $117.61 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery gained $1.32 per barrel, or 1.14% to $117.61 today

--Up 11 of the past 12 sessions

--Off 8.10% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 80.44% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 64.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 48.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.49% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $39.83 or 51.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

