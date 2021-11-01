Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.18% to Settle at $84.71 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. (new front month) delivery gained 99 cents per barrel, or 1.18% to $84.71 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 39.00 cents or 0.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up nine of the past 13 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.96% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 117.37% from its 52-week low of $38.97 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 117.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.96% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 65.81% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.01% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $32.91 or 63.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 1513ET