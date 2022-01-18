Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.19% to Settle at $87.51 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $1.03 per barrel, or 1.19% to $87.51 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.04 or 3.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 13, 2014

--Up 57.93% from its 52-week low of $55.41 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 56.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.09% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $9.73 or 12.51%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1520ET