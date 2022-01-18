Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.19% to Settle at $87.51 -- Data Talk

01/18/2022 | 03:21pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $1.03 per barrel, or 1.19% to $87.51 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.04 or 3.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 13, 2014

--Up 57.93% from its 52-week low of $55.41 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 56.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.09% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $9.73 or 12.51%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1520ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.50% 87.84 Delayed Quote.11.08%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.81% 63.72 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.65% 742.3838 Delayed Quote.9.73%
WTI 1.81% 85.772 Delayed Quote.8.53%
