Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.25% This Week to Settle at $94.44 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.17 per barrel, or 1.25% to $94.44 this week

--Up for eight consecutive weeks

--Up $20.92 or 28.45% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021, when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up $3.03 or 3.31%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014

--Up 55.35% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 51.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 19.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.35% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.66 or 21.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

