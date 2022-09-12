Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.25% to Settle at $94.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained $1.16 per barrel, or 1.25% to $94.00 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $6.00 or 6.82% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

--Off 26.55% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.49% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 27.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.65% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.22 or 20.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1510ET