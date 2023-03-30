Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:05:59 2023-03-30 pm EDT
74.22 USD   +1.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.26% to Settle at $79.27 -- Data Talk

03/30/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained 99 cents per barrel, or 1.26% to $79.27 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 35.86% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 8.63% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 26.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.11% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 8.63% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 45.74% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.51%

--Year-to-date it is down $6.64 or 7.73%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.24% 78.43 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.17% 668.0859 Real-time Quote.-9.04%
WTI 1.82% 74.215 Delayed Quote.-8.37%
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
