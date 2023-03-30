Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.26% to Settle at $79.27 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained 99 cents per barrel, or 1.26% to $79.27 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 35.86% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 8.63% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 26.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.11% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 8.63% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 45.74% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.51%

--Year-to-date it is down $6.64 or 7.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1510ET