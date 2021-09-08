Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.27% to Settle at $72.60 -- Data Talk

09/08/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained 91 cents per barrel, or 1.27% to $72.60 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 5.91% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 93.81% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 77.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.91% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 42.10% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.30% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.80 or 40.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1524ET

