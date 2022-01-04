Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.29% to Settle at $80.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $1.02 per barrel, or 1.29% to $80.00 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.22 or 2.85% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 7.41% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 49.25% from its 52-week low of $53.60 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 49.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.24% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $2.22 or 2.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1523ET