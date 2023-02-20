Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:29:58 2023-02-20 pm EST
77.40 USD   +0.99%
11:09aRussia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 - statistics service
RE
10:32aGreece concludes 2D seismic surveys in gas exploration off Crete
RE
09:32aRussian rouble falls back after nascent recovery
RE
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.29% to Settle at $84.07 -- Data Talk

02/20/2023 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.07 per barrel, or 1.29% to $84.07 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 34.31% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.47% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 11.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.67% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 8.00% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 42.45% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.84 or 2.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 1500ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.90% 83.88 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.51% 703.5753 Real-time Quote.-3.77%
WTI 0.99% 77.404 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
