Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.30% to Settle at $77.16 -- Data Talk

07/05/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained 99 cents per barrel, or 1.30% to $77.16 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $2.48 or 3.32% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 16, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 15 of the past 18 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 29, 2018

--Up 105.98% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 79.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 51.03% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.18% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $25.36 or 48.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 1515ET

All news about WTI
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.30% to Settle at $77.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pCOMMODITIES BRIEF : August WTI Oil Up 1.6% at Near US$76.35 and WCS Up Near 0.9%..
MT
01:56pOPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash
RE
01:07pNigerian state oil company seeks lower payouts for communities
RE
12:56pOil prices accelerate rise as OPEC+ calls off output talks
RE
12:56pAdviser to Iraqi PM says lack of OPEC coordination will lead to price war -IN..
RE
12:55pREGEN III  : Falls 1.5% after Reporting Letter of Intent with Oiltanking
MT
12:40pMARKET CHATTER : OPEC+ Suspends Meeting as Rift Between Saudi Arabia and the UAE..
MT
12:12pMexico chooses Pemex to run Zama oilfield, document shows
RE
11:20aEnergy Coalition Starts Feasibility Study On BioLNG Production, Adds New Memb..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish