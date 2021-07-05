Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.30% to Settle at $77.16 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained 99 cents per barrel, or 1.30% to $77.16 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021
--Up for five consecutive sessions
--Up $2.48 or 3.32% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, June 25, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 16, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions
--Up 15 of the past 18 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 29, 2018
--Up 105.98% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 79.03% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 51.03% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 47.18% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $25.36 or 48.96%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
