WTI
Delayed  -  03:42 2022-10-27 pm EDT
88.86 USD   +0.80%
03:52pCanada "Uniquely Poised" to Contribute to Global Net-Zero Goals, But More Oil and Gas Investment Needed, Scotiabank Says
MT
03:46pICE Review: Canola Corrects Lower
DJ
03:38pSector Update: Energy Stocks Ease Slightly but Remain on Higher Ground
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.33% to Settle at $96.96 -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained $1.27 per barrel, or 1.33% to $96.96 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.70 or 3.97% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 24.24% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 40.79% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 14.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.63% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.23%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.18 or 24.66%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1513ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.84% 94.84 Delayed Quote.17.17%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.33% 808.852 Real-time Quote.17.95%
WTI 0.79% 88.857 Delayed Quote.17.00%
