Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.33% to Settle at $96.96 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained $1.27 per barrel, or 1.33% to $96.96 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.70 or 3.97% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Off 24.24% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 40.79% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 14.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.63% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.23%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.18 or 24.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1513ET