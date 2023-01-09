Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.37% to Settle at $79.65 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $1.08 per barrel, or 1.37% to $79.65 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 37.76% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.66% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 1.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.98% from its 2023 settlement high of $82.10 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 2.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 45.48% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.29%

--Year-to-date it is down $6.26 or 7.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

