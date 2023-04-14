Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained $1.19 per barrel, or 1.40% to $86.31 this week

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $13.34 or 18.28% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 10, 2022 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 22.00 cents or 0.26%

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 30.16% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 22.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.13% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 18.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 40.92% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 40.00 cents or 0.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

