Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.54% to Settle at $75.02 -- Data Talk

12/16/2021 | 03:15pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained $1.14 per barrel, or 1.54% to $75.02 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.32 or 1.79% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Off 13.17% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 49.80% from its 52-week low of $50.08 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 45.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.17% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 46.84% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.64% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.31%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.22 or 44.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1514ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 74.7 Delayed Quote.41.59%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.32% 634.1285 Delayed Quote.41.39%
WTI 0.47% 72.009 Delayed Quote.45.85%
