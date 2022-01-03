Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.54% to Settle at $78.98 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $1.20 per barrel, or 1.54% to $78.98 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 8.59% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 54.59% from its 52-week low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 54.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.93% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.20 or 1.54%

