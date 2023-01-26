Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.57% to Settle at $87.47 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $1.35 per barrel, or 1.57% to $87.47 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 31.65% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.94% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 2.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.82% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 12.37% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 40.12% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.82%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.56 or 1.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

