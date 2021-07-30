Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.60% This Month to Settle at $76.33 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.20 per barrel, or 1.60% to $76.33 this month

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up $12.79 or 20.13% over the last four months

--Largest four month net and percentage gain since May 2021

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 2021 when the market rose for four straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is up $2.23 or 3.01%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $2.74 or 3.72% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Today it is up 28.00 cents or 0.37%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.85 or 2.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 1.08% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 103.76% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 76.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.08% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 49.40% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.75% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $24.53 or 47.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

