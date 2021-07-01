Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.63% to Settle at $75.84 -- Data Talk

(New Front Month) Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.22 per barrel, or 1.63% to $75.84 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.16 or 1.55% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up 13 of the past 16 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of $76.18 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up 102.46% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 75.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.45% from its 2021 settlement high of $76.18 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up 48.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.08% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $24.04 or 46.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1531ET