Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.64% to Settle at $94.81 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.53 per barrel, or 1.64% to $94.81 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.73% from its 52-week high of $96.48 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 55.96% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 47.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $96.48 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 20.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.10% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.03 or 21.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1510ET