Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.65% to Settle at $84.03 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery gained $1.36 per barrel, or 1.65% to $84.03 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $5.46 or 6.95% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 34.34% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.42% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 0.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.95% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 42.48% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.88 or 2.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

