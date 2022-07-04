Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  02:29 2022-07-04 pm EDT
110.51 USD   +2.16%
03:04pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.68% to Settle at $113.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:20pU.S. oilfield services trio to exit Kurdistan region, Iraqi ministry says
RE
01:00pSchlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton will not apply for new Kurdistan projects -Iraqi oil ministry
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.68% to Settle at $113.50 -- Data Talk

07/04/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.87 per barrel, or 1.68% to $113.50 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.13% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 47.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.31% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 43.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.30% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $35.72 or 45.92%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1503ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.27% 113.77 Delayed Quote.42.80%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.38% 950.0436 Real-time Quote.43.52%
WTI 2.16% 110.51 Delayed Quote.43.97%
All news about WTI
03:04pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.68% to Settle at $113.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:20pU.S. oilfield services trio to exit Kurdistan region, Iraqi ministry says
RE
01:00pSchlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton will not apply for new Kurdistan projects -Iraq..
RE
12:28pNorway oil and gas workers to strike on Tuesday, cutting output
RE
11:34aTata Motors aims to sell 50,000 EVs in this fiscal yr
RE
11:08aTullow Oil Selects Petrofac to Provide Operations Services for Ghana Oil Field Developm..
MT
11:04aEni's Chemical Unit Enters Deal With Forever Plast to Secure Plastics Recycling Plant
MT
10:06aAfrica Oil Up 2% as Receives $37.5 Million Dividend From Prime
MT
09:05aGermany to overhaul laws to allow energy bailouts - sources
RE
08:42aOil Rises as Libya Supplies Remain Curtailed While Slowing Demand Watched
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish