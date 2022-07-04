Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.68% to Settle at $113.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.87 per barrel, or 1.68% to $113.50 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.13% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 47.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.31% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 43.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.30% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $35.72 or 45.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

