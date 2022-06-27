Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.74% to Settle at $115.09 -- Data Talk

06/27/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery gained $1.97 per barrel, or 1.74% to $115.09 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $5.04 or 4.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 10.07% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 76.57% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 54.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.07% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.21% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.31%

--Year-to-date it is up $37.31 or 47.97%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1512ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.66% 115.06 Delayed Quote.43.77%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.72% 944.5117 Real-time Quote.40.27%
WTI 2.96% 109.67 Delayed Quote.42.71%
