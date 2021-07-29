Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.75% to Settle at $76.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained $1.31 per barrel, or 1.75% to $76.05 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.57 or 2.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 1.44% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 103.02% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 77.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 48.85% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.94% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.22%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.25 or 46.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1512ET