WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:23:46 2023-03-22 pm EDT
70.57 USD   +1.66%
03:37pSector Update: Energy Stocks Lower in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03:32pStocks, Treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes
RE
03:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.82% to Settle at $76.69 -- Data Talk

03/22/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $1.37 per barrel, or 1.82% to $76.69 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.72 or 5.10% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 37.94% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 5.10% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 36.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.04% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.10% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 47.50% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.58%

--Year-to-date it is down $9.22 or 10.73%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1510ET

fermer