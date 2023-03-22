Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.82% to Settle at $76.69 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery gained $1.37 per barrel, or 1.82% to $76.69 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.72 or 5.10% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 37.94% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 5.10% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 36.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.04% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.10% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 47.50% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.58%

--Year-to-date it is down $9.22 or 10.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1510ET