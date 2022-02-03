Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.83% to Settle at $91.11 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.64 per barrel, or 1.83% to $91.11 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.95 or 2.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of $91.21 hit Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Up 54.84% from its 52-week low of $58.84 hit Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

--Rose 54.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $91.21 hit Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Up 15.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.63% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $13.33 or 17.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

