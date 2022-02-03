Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.83% to Settle at $91.11 -- Data Talk

02/03/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery gained $1.64 per barrel, or 1.83% to $91.11 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.95 or 2.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of $91.21 hit Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Up 54.84% from its 52-week low of $58.84 hit Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

--Rose 54.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $91.21 hit Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Up 15.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.63% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $13.33 or 17.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.08% 91.1 Delayed Quote.14.58%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.12% 774.1285 Delayed Quote.15.03%
WTI 3.03% 90.259 Delayed Quote.17.22%
All news about WTI
03:24pUS ECONOMICS : Omincron Likely to Weigh on January Job Creation
MT
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.83% to Settle at $91.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.37% to Settle at $2.6427 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.55% to Settle at $2.8395 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.28% to Settle at $90.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:40pWTI Crude Oil Closes Above US$90, a Seven-Year High, After OPEC+ Sticks to Supply Sched..
MT
02:35pMarch WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$2.01; Settles at US$90.27 per Barrel
MT
01:37pPeru facing fuel shortage after suspending Repsol operations, says PM
RE
01:17pEquity Benchmarks Sink Midday as Meta's Downbeat Revenue Guidance Spooks Investors
MT
01:09pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Still Sinking Afternoon Despite Crude Oil Reversal
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish