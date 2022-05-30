Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.88% to Settle at $121.67 -- Data Talk

05/30/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained $2.24 per barrel, or 1.88% to $121.67 today


--Up for eight consecutive sessions

--Up $12.56 or 11.51% over the last eight sessions

--Largest eight day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, when the market rose for nine straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 4.93% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 86.67% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 75.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 54.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 16.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.28%

--Year-to-date it is up $43.89 or 56.43%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1511ET

